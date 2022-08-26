Benchmark Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $118.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $357.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $19,002,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

