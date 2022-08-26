Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.
Tracsis Stock Down 1.2 %
TRCS opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 930.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 962.91. Tracsis has a twelve month low of GBX 800.08 ($9.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £307.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,937.50.
About Tracsis
