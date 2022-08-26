Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 890 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Best Buy stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

