Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,901 shares of company stock worth $5,106,724. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

