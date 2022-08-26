BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $80,200.48 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

