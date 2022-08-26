BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Up 2.2%

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 125,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 356,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on BIGG Digital Assets from $1.51 to $1.08 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

BIGG Digital Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Featured Stories

