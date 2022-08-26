Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $875,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bill.com Trading Down 5.4 %

BILL traded down $9.65 on Friday, hitting $167.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bill.com by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.