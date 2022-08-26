Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $875,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bill.com Trading Down 5.4 %
BILL traded down $9.65 on Friday, hitting $167.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bill.com by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
