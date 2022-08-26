Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

BILL traded down $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.51. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

