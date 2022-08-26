Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Binance USD has a market cap of $19.21 billion and $7.78 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00080178 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,212,924,231 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.