Binemon Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $829,382.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.