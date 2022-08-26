Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $34,124.66 and $14,850.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 111.7% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00820638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

