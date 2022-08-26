BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 358.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.