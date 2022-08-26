BioPassport Token (BIOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $376,414.00

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $376,414.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

