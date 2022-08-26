Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:BDT opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$381.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.32. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

About Bird Construction

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.75%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

