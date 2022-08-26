Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.16

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $251,792.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

