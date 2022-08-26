BitcoinZ Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $5,191.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00302854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00118754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 484.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,517,547,389 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

