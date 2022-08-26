BitCore Hits 1-Day Volume of $100,219.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $100,219.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.06 or 0.07698950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00168468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00262388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00718582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00592671 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

