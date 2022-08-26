BitCore Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $125,752.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.55 or 0.07442451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00168097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00260506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00701975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00579412 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.