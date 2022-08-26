BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.42 million and $1.02 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00104951 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031564 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019629 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00265644 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030386 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
