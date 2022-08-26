BlackHat (BLKC) Trading 7% Lower This Week

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $515,143.59 and approximately $87,526.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00765302 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016222 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.