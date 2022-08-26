BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 88 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 5.14% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

