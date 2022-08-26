Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance
BSL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,226. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
