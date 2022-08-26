Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance

BSL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,226. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.