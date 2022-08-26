BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $15,455.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

