Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Purchases C$14,250.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,956,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,685,319.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,923.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,671.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$540.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$560.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,770.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$600.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 35,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,020.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

Blue Star Gold stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.