bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $78,492.82 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $25.39.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in bluebird bio by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.