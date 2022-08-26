Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.55 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.22 ($0.08). Approximately 777,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,368,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.07).

Bluejay Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £65.29 million and a PE ratio of -20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.80.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.