BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlueRiver Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,450,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

BLUA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,728. BlueRiver Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.