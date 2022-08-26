Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 13,377 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

