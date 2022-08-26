Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,797 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cinemark worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

