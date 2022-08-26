Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 799.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

