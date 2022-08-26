Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,906,499. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $285.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.20 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

