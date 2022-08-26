Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,323.96 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,298.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

