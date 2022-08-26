Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $108.99.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

