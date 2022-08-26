Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,494 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 724,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 289,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 148,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.11 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

