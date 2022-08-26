Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

