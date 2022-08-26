Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NYSE ATO opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

