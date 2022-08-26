Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Up 50.7% This Week

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $40.48 million and approximately $105.45 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,849,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.