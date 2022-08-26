BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $347.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.