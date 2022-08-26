BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 393.8% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DHF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,434. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

