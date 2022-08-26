BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHF remained flat at $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,434. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $235,000.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

