Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$56.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.63.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$49.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$61.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

