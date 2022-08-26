Bonded Finance Reaches Market Cap of $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.