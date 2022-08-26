boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.85

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

