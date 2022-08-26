Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Borregaard ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock remained flat at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $25.15.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.