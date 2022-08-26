Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,793 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

