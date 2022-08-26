Boston Family Office LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $225.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

