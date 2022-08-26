Boston Family Office LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.80. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

