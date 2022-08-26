Boston Family Office LLC Sells 250 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.6 %

BX stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.



