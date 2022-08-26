Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 441.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,751 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 388.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

BXP opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.