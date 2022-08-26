Boundary Creek Advisors LP Buys 823,260 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,260 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up approximately 3.5% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Altice USA worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 211,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,601. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.